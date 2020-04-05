4-Year-old in Meadville tests positive for COVID-19

According to the Meadville Medical Center, a 4-year-old has tested positive for COVID-19. This case was reported Sunday April 5th.

The child was reportedly experiencing a cough and runny nose with what the hospital described as a low temperature.

This child is now the seventh confirmed case in Crawford County. The child is reportedly isolated at home currently.

This child is now the first child in the county with a confirmed case of COVID-19. Prior to this diagnosis the youngest case of COVID-19 in Crawford County was a 34-year-old.