500 plastic face shields to be sent to local first responders and firefighters

Another round of COVID-19 related grants is coming from the Erie County Gaming Revenue Authority (ECGRA).

Included in this round is a plan to send 500 plastic face shields to area first responders and firefighters.

Those shields are being made locally through a deal with Bliley Technologies, Penn State Erie and others.

The shields will be given to City of Erie firefighters, area volunteers and the county sheriff’s department.

Previously those locally made shields were sent to medical professionals in Pennsylvania, New York and Ohio.