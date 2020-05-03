910th Airlift Wing of the U.S. Air Force Reserve to fly over UPMC Hamot in salute to first responders

The 910th Airlift Wing is launching “Hercs Over America” on Monday May 4th.

This will be a way for our Air Force Reserve Family to salute the thousands of healthcare workers, essential employees and other first responders on the front line of the battle against COVID-19.

This salute flyover will consist of two of the 910th’s C-130 Hercules aircraft. The event is scheduled to make their first stop over UPMC Hamot on Monday May 4th.

From UPMC Hamot, the two-ship formation will then proceed to the Cleveland area to salute workers at health care facilities.

The facilities in Cleveland will include The Cleveland VA Hospital; University Hospital Ahuja Medical Center – Beachwood; University Hospital Cleveland Main Campus; Cleveland Clinic Children’s Hospital; Cleveland Clinic Main Campus; Metro Health – Cleveland and Fairview Hospital – Cleveland.

The 910th aircraft will conclude ‘Hercs Over America’ in the skies above St. Joseph Medical Center in Warren, Ohio; St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Youngstown, Ohio and St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Boardman, Ohio.

Area residents should be able to see the flyover from the safety of their homes, via media broadcasts or on the 910th’s social media platforms.

The 910th encourages maintaining social distancing guidelines during this event.

Area residents should also refrain from traveling to hospitals or gathering in large groups to view the flyover.

In a press release the Air Force Command stated “The 910th’s Reserve Citizen Airmen are proud to serve alongside the first responders and essential personnel in the COVID-19 response efforts. We are all in this together. These selfless Americans on the front lines of the fight against COVID-19 remind us we can rise to meet any challenge with unrivaled spirit and commitment.”

As of now the time of the flyover is unknown, so stay tuned to JET24 and YourErie.com.