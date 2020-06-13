A day at the beach with Yellow Bike Company

Erie County’s yellow designation is not sitting well with everyone, but at Presque Isle, one company is hoping visitors will go yellow while there.

Here is the story of Yellow Bike in this week’s Day at the Beach.

Going yellow is not a bad thing when you spend the summer working for Yellow Bike. The company’s rentals gives visitors different ways to experience the park by bicycle, by surrey and even by aqua bike.

This year has meant a lot more to the company while sanitizing the equipment after being rented and asking customers to self distance when renting or returning bikes.

“We ask our customers when they show up that at least one of them have a mask and only one person go inside and that’s the one person wearing the mask. So we’re limiting the number of people being in the building as well,” said Lou Kwiatkowski, Owner of Yellow Bike.

This year has been challenging and not just due to COVID-19. The lasting high waters forced the company to bring in tons of gravel and build a shed on the ground that’s been flooding lately.

Even so, the Peninsula’s fresh air and chance to breath it leaves the owners hopeful that a good season is still ahead.

“Due to the limited number of activities that are available to people in Erie, this is something that’s very conductive to the social distancing aspect and we hope that we actually have a pretty good year thru this pandemic,” said Kwiatkowski.

Yellow Bike Rentals are available daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Bikes, surreys, aqua bikes and more are rented by the hour.

For more information call 835-8900 or look online here.