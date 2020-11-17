A local business is finding ways to navigate through COVID-19 while going completely virtual

A local business is finding ways to navigate through COVID-19.

Gone Local, a local business, has gone completely online. This decision came after new leadership took over the shop in March.

According to the new owner, business is steady with people purchasing gifts to send off to loved ones all around the country.

In efforts to help encourage people to shop locally for the holiday season, the owner created holiday boxes.

“I can’t believe sometimes that this is what I get to do every day. It combines a lot of the things that I already love and local businesses in Erie. I am born and raised in Erie and I love it so much. I know that there are a lot of people who don’t necessarily feel that way. So just being able to give somebody a piece of Erie means a lot to me personally,” said Kristen Santiago, Owner of Gone Local Erie.