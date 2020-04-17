A look at COVID-19 cases in Erie County and surrounding areas as of Thursday

There are four new positive COVID-19 cases in Erie County as of Thursday. This brings the total to 46 positive cases.

Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper said two of the cases live in zone one and the other two are in zone two.

Out of the four new cases, the individuals are in their 50s, 60s, 80s and one is in their late teens.

Two of the cases are travel related and the other two are under investigation by the county health department.

The county executive said she has not heard any news of the state’s Stay at Home order being extended at this time.

“If the governor were to order that, that would include Erie County, because his last Stay at Home order was for the entire state. I have not heard anything different than April 30th,” said Kathy Dahlkemper, Erie County Executive.

The county executive also announced some brighter news, 22 of the 46 cases have since recovered.

All area hospitals are continuing to test for the virus.

Meanwhile, the Pennsylvania Department of Health released the latest coronavirus numbers Thursday.

The number of positive cases increased by 1,245, bringing the total number of positive COVID-19 cases statewide to 27,735.

The number of reported deaths rose by 60, bringing the state’s total to 707.

And in surrounding counties, there are still 16 cases with no deaths in Crawford County.

Warren County remains at one case with no deaths reported.

In Chautauqua County there have been 27 cases with 3 deaths reported.

And in Ashtabula County there are now 45 confirmed cases with 3 deaths reported.