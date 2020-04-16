A look at Wednesday’s COVID-19 numbers in Erie County and surrounding areas

Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper released the latest COVID-19 numbers yesterday.

Two new positive COVID-19 cases were announced Wednesday. This now brings the county to 42 positive COVID-19 cases.

It is believed one of the individuals came into contact with a positive case. Both people are in their 60s.

Erie County is the 14th largest population in the Commonwealth, however when it comes to COVID-19 cases the county stands at 38th.

You can find the Erie County, PA COVID-19 Cumulative Cases Map here.

“What we cannot do is loosen up on this. We are seeing very good results from all of the great work everyone has been doing of staying home, keeping socially distant, wearing masks, washing their hands,” said Kathy Dahlkemper, Erie County Executive.

The county executive says she thinks wearing face masks will become a new norm, at least for this summer.

As for re-opening the local economy, she says she would follow the directive of Governor Tom Wolf.

In surrounding counties there are 16 cases with no deaths reported in Crawford County.

In Warren County there is one case with no deaths reported.

In Chautauqua County there have been 24 cases with 3 deaths reported.

And in Ashtabula County there are now 36 confirmed cases with 3 deaths reported.

In Pennsylvania the numbers are still growing with 1,145 new cases reported by the Pennsylvania Department of Health Wednesday. That puts the total number of cases at 26,490.

Also, the state reported 63 more deaths, raising the total fatalities in the Commonwealth to 647.