A.N.N.A. Shelter continues with adoptions amid COVID-19

As more and more people are working from home, some seem to be opening their doors for four-legged friends.

The A.N.N.A. Shelter is continuing with their adoptions.

Executive Director Ruth Thompson said that last week they adopted more than 30 dogs and cats, all while adjusting to their new norm of adoption. She says adopters are now looking on their Facebook page, then scheduling a meet and greet at the shelter following CDC guidelines.

Thompson added there has been a steady follow of interest in adoption.

“Instead of closing off the world they are kind of opening up their hearts to these guys. Being in there, they’d way rather be at your house. They would way rather be in a home environment and there is no reason for them not to be,” said Ruth Thompson, Executive Director, A.N.N.A. Shelter.

Thompson says they are scheduling appointments every 30 minutes to an hour to keep people socially distant.