A.N.N.A Shelter sees adoption changes during COVID-19 pandemic

Over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, many people switched to working from home.

With that switch, some people believed that it would be a good time to adopt a pet.

However, as some people return to work, some have decided to return “man’s best friend” back to the shelter.

Ruth Thompson who is the executive director of the A.N.N.A Shelter, said that they are seeing dogs and cats being returned. Many of these animals are not from recent adoptions.

“I joke with everyone here, but it’s like dog jail and a daycare put together. Not the ideal environment for really anybody. So we want them to be home,” said Ruth Thompson, Executive Director of the A.N.N.A Shelter.

The A.N.N.A Shelter is open for adoptions. You must call ahead and schedule an appointment to do so.