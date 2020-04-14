AAA announces $125 million in relief for auto insurance policyholders

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KGET) — AAA on Monday announced that members who insure their vehicles through the Interinsurance Exchange of the Automobile Club and its affiliate insurers will receive premium refunds totaling $125 million.

Every policyholder with auto insurance in effect from March 16, 2020 to May 15, 2020 will receive a 20 percent policy refund check for this period, according to a AAA news release. Refund checks are expected to be mailed by the end of May. No action is required on the part of members.

“We recognize the extreme financial toll the COVID-19 pandemic is taking on AAA members across the country. It has impacted many of our members’ livelihoods and changed their routines,” said John Boyle, President and Chief Executive Officer, in the release. “This is one important way we have been working to help AAA members.”

AAA is also providing free roadside assistance services to medical personnel and front-line first responders. The program will help in case of a vehicle breakdown, battery problem or flat tire.

Medical personnel and first responders who need a service during this crisis can call 800-400-4222.

Lastly, AAA is donating $1 million to United Way to bolster their COVID-19 relief efforts across the country, according to the release.