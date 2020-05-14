AAA will not issue a Memorial Day travel forecast for the first time in 20 years

AAA has announced that for the first time in 20 years they will not issue a Memorial Day travel forecast due to COVID-19.

Memorial Day 2009 currently holds the record for the lowest travel volume at nearly 31 million travelers, according to AAA.

“Coming off the second highest travel volume on record one year ago is a good indicator that travel will rebound eventually,” said Bevi Powell, senior vice president, AAA East Central. “This holiday weekend travel will likely be low. However, staying within social distancing guidelines will be the primary focus.”

According the AAA, AAA.com/Travel online bookings have been rising since mid-April, suggesting travelers’ confidence is slowly improving.

AAA says they expect to make travel projections for the late summer and fall, assuming states ease travel restrictions and businesses reopen.

According the AAA, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) continues to recommend that Americans stay home and avoid nonessential travel. Americans should heed all official warnings and refer to the latest updates from the CDC and U.S. Department of State to help decrease the spread of COVID-19. AAA advises that the decision to travel is a personal one that must be made by the individual.