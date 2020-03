Dr. Jennifer Ashton, ABC News Chief Health and Medical Editor speaking out about the COVID-19 “Coronavirus” and the impacts it may have on everyday life. Ashton also speaks about prevention of the virus.

ABC News will broadcast a two-hour special on the outbreak of the coronavirus.

The upcoming special “20/20: Outbreak: What You Need To Know” airs Friday March 6th from 9:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

You can watch it on JET 24.