Active COVID-19 cases reach an all time high in Erie County

Another day of new Coronavirus cases reaching triple digits here in Erie County. As new case numbers are falling, active cases are on the rise.

Here is the reaction from County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper about the more than 1,600 active cases.

County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper has feared this from the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The county executive fears that if we overwhelm the healthcare system it will be a domino effect in the wrong direction.

A new number stands out in the county’s latest COVID-19 report. For the first time, Erie County reported 1,651 active cases of COVID-19.

“That’s a lot of active cases. We believe the active cases are much greater than that because one thing we don’t know is what the probable are,” said Kathy Dahlkemper, Erie County Executive.

Dahlkemper said that it is more alarming to think about how many active probable cases there are in the community potentially shedding the virus.

Over the last week, county hospitalization rates doubled from the mid 40’s to 86 as of Monday.

“As we look at what the future may bring, this many active cases out there we know that a certain percentage of those people will have so much trouble breathing and be so ill. They will have to go to the hospital,” said Dahlkemper.

Erie County does have an upper hand in treatments of COVID-19. There are five hospital systems in the immediate area. Other communities are not as fortunate.

UPMC Hamot President David Gibbons said this is not only a fight for frontline workers, but the community as well.

“The increase is concerning and we watch that very closely. We need the public’s help to wear your mask properly and practice the rules of preventing the spread,” said David Gibbons, President of UPMC Hamot.

The county executive advised residents to stay home. Dahlkemper said that she does not see another stay at home order in the works.

Dahlkemper added that it would not be effective unless done at a global level.