Advice for staying healthy during COVID-19 remains the same

As the number of COVID-19 cases inch up, the best advice for staying healthy remains the same.

This week, Governor Tom Wolf and state lawmakers battled over business restrictions and crowd size at events like high school football games.

Last night on JET 24 Action News, Epidemiologist Emily Shears said if you go out it’s still best to social distance, wear a mask properly and wash your hands.

Although the U.S. has more than 200,000 deaths, Shears also points to our case fatality rate.

“We are ranked 11th worldwide, much lower at 2.9% than some countries like Mexico and France which are at 10% and 6%. And really that measures the percent of individuals with COVID that do pass away from the disease,” said Emily Shears, Director of Infection Prevention, UPMC Hamot.

The state continues to use technology in the fight against the spread of COVID-19.

This week, they released the COVID Alert PA App that can notify users if they may have been exposed to the virus.