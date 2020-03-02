Advice for staying safe and healthy when traveling amid coronavirus

With cases of coronavirus spreading, it is best to keep safe when traveling.

Experts explain that if you do decide to travel, it is critical to see if there are any travel advisories for your destination.

Cappabianca Travel Agency Inc explained that right now it could be best to use a wait and see approach for your trip.

For example, it is off season right now for people to travel to Italy, where recent cases of the coronavirus were found.

In order to help protect yourself when that trip comes, it could be a good idea to look into trip cancellation insurance.