Advice from hair salons during COVID-19: just be patient

Great Clips is one of many businesses letting their customers know they haven’t forgotten about you while they are forced to close their doors.

Great Clips have signs that say “we will see you soon” and “we all miss you!”

They want you to know you’re not forgotten.

Yoselin Person was live this morning with more.

With four Great Clips hair salons in the area, they want all of their customers to know they appreciate you.

As for those who might be antsy to get a haircut, Great Clips says to be patient.

They, alongside many other businesses in the area, hope this crisis will soon subside.

“We cannot wait to open back up and be able to see our customers, because we really care about our customers and their families,” said Laurie Hutchison, manager, Great Clips.

“I’ve had a couple of people reach out to me. We appreciate it. We miss you and we hope you’re staying safe and just letting us know they’re all staying safe and healthy,” said Maddy Wilkinson, manager, Great Clips.

Great Clips staff members advise you to not cut your hair at home and to just be patient.