Advice from the BBB on price gouging during COVID-19

Many people have seen an increase on essential items in the area during this time of crisis.

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) had the chance to speak with us about understanding what price gouging is.

The price of essential items increased ever since Pennsylvania declared a state of emergency. Some items include toilet paper, water, hand sanitizer and even eggs.

Price gouging is illegal. So, how would you know what items are being price gouged?

The BBB says price gouging is an increase in an item by 20% more than the original price prior to the declaration of emergency.

“It is kind of difficult for consumers to keep an eye on prices of their favorite items and items that they frequently purchase to really know what items are 20% higher than what they normally are,” said Pamela Marlowe, public relations, Better Business Bureau.

Marlowe says if you believe an item has been price gouged you can file a complaint with the BBB.

However, you will need to prove you saw the price change. She recommends taking pictures.