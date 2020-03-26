AG Josh Shapiro calling on U.S. Department of Education to suspend student loan payments

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced on Twitter after a daily 3 p.m. Instagram live that he is calling on the U.S. Department of Education to suspend student loan payments during this time.
I'm leading 27 AGs w/ @NewYorkStateAG to call on @usedgov to take action to help student borrowers.
PA’ns are losing their jobs at historic rates. @BetsyDeVosED must immediately suspend loan payments. It's in the best interest of all Americans during this emergency.