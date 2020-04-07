AHN announces mask sterilization and re-use program

Allegheny Health Network (AHN) announced today that it began sterilizing masks for re-use at each of its nine surgical hospitals.

The new process was recently approved by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). It enables AHN to sterilize thousands of masks per day and increases AHN’s supply of available N95 respirators for caregivers.

“With masks and other kinds of personal protective equipment in short supply, AHN and Highmark Health have been working tirelessly to ensure that our patients are safe and that our clinical employees always have the protective equipment they need,” said Sricharan Chalikonda, MD, Chief Medical Operations Officer, AHN. “Sometimes, that means finding new sources for those products. In this case, we have developed an outside-of-the-box approach to make more efficient use of the products we already have on hand.”

Normally, disposable masks such as N-95s are not permitted to be reused. Because of the ongoing supply shortage driven by the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic, the FDA is temporarily authorizing health care providers to sterilize masks for re-use with in-house sterilization equipment that is typically used to sterilize and decontaminate surgical tools and other health care instruments.

“Re-using the N95 respirators produces a number of benefits,” said Hope Waltenbaugh, MSN, RN, AHN’s vice president of surgical services.

“First and foremost, it prolongs the life of our masks and helps to ensure that our front-line caregivers are always protected. It also cuts down on hospital waste, and potentially opens the door to sterilizing and re-processing other types of masks, or other forms of personal protective equipment.”