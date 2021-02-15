AHN announces plans to hold larger invite-only vaccine clinics when supply allows

Allegheny Health Network has announced that while there is a limited supply of the COVID-19 vaccine currently, AHN is working to hold larger vaccine clinics when supply allows.
Once those clinics are announced, only those that are directly invited and contacted by AHN will be allowed to receive the vaccine. There will be no walk-ins allowed.
AHN released the following statement:
“At Allegheny Health Network, including AHN Saint Vincent, we continue to focus on the most effective and efficient strategies for vaccinating as many high risk individuals as we can based on the supply of vaccines we have at any given time. Vaccine supply continues to remain extremely limited in our region. We are currently exploring options for holding larger vaccine clinics in Erie as our supply allows, including at community locations that will increase our capacity to vaccinate larger numbers of recipients in a single day. We are also working with community center leaders and the department of health to identify vulnerable, inner-city residents who are eligible for the vaccine. As it currently stands, AHN’s clinics will continue to target the highest risk populations, including those age 75 and older, and vaccinations will be available by invitation only. Only those who have been contacted by AHN, either via MyChart or by phone, and are scheduled to receive the vaccine, will have access to the vaccine at our clinics. There will be no walk-in vaccinations provided. We continue to encourage the public to sign up for MyChart on AHN.org to receive the most timely information about the vaccine when it becomes available. Details of any planned, invite-only clinics being held by AHN in the Erie region will be shared with media when confirmed.”