Breaking News
10 new positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Erie County; 93 active cases

AHN front line hospital employees to receive bonus through ‘Heroes Appreciation Program’

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

Allegheny Health Network front line hospital employees are getting a nice thank you from Highmark Health today.

The Heroes Appreciation Program is a $5 million creation for AHN workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

12,000 employees will be impacted by the bonus. This is going to staff members such as: Caregivers, nurses, medical assistants, therapists, technicians and social workers as well as the “unsung heroes” like environmental services, and maintenance staff.

“We’ve been promoting for three or four years the investment in this community from Highmark and this is another good example of what we can do because of our parent company and the commitment to this region, the rest of AHN and the entire footprint.” said Dr. Chris Clark, president of AHN Saint Vincent.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Pennsylvania COVID-19 Map

Source: Pennsylvania Department of Health

Events Calendar