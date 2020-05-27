AHN frontline hospital employees to receive bonus through ‘Heroes Appreciation Program’

Allegheny Health Network (AHN) frontline hospital employees are getting a nice thank you from Highmark Health today.

Highmark Health announced the creation of the “Heroes Appreciation Program.” The program is a $5 million creation for AHN workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The COVID-19 pandemic is unlike anything we’ve experienced in our lifetimes,” said David Holmberg, Highmark Health president and CEO. “Despite the uncertainty, AHN employees have come through in a big way for the people of Western Pennsylvania at this critical time. We felt it was important to come through for them, and to demonstrate our profound appreciation for their personal sacrifice, courage, resilience, and unwavering commitment to the people and communities we serve.”

12,000 employees will be impacted by the bonus, which will go to staff members like caregivers, nurses, medical assistants, therapists, technicians and social workers, as well as, the “unsung heroes” like environmental services and maintenance staff.

“Our employees have been absolutely amazing in helping us respond to the unprecedented challenges of this public health crisis,” said Cynthia Hundorfean, president and CEO, AHN. “No matter what has been asked of them, and no matter the personal cost, they’ve routinely answered the call to keep our patients safe and provide them with the exceptional care and comfort they have needed. They are indeed the ‘heroes’ of this story.”