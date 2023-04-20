The COVID-19 mask mandate put in place by Allegheny Health Network (AHN) has been lifted.

That decision was announced late Thursday afternoon, it’s effective immediately at all AHN facilities, including Saint Vincent Hospital and area clinics.

Masks will still be available if you want to wear one, and are encouraged for high-risk patients, but masking is now optional.

“Compared to the surges of the past, we’re in a much better state and we’re coming up on a year with regards to that. We do think it’s the right moment and of course we’ll still take precautions. We’ll still mitigate risks as best we can,” said Dr. Chris Clark, DO, Saint Vincent Hospital President.

The move comes with the federal government’s public health emergency set to expire next month.