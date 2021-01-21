AHN Saint Vincent announces all available COVID-19 vaccine doses scheduled out

Allegheny Health Network (AHN) and AHN Saint Vincent announced in a news release that AHN, Saint Vincent has scheduled out all available COVID-19 vaccine doses for distribution and has temporarily disabled the scheduling portal.

AHN, Saint Vincent says they should be receiving additional quantities of the vaccine in the near future.

AHN, Saint Vincent is also transitioning to a new website portal on AHN.org. You can schedule your vaccine appointment through MyChart when more doses become available. (MyChart is available to all — non patients can sign up as a guest). You can also search for locations giving vaccines at VaccineFinder.org.

Once the vaccine is available to you as determined by the state, you can get your COVID-19 vaccine for free.

Pennsylvania is currently is Phase 1A of the vaccine rollout plan, which includes those most at-risk of illness — such as health care workers and Pennsylvanians living in long-term care facilities, persons age 65 and older, and those age 16-64 with high-risk conditions.

“Due to the extremely limited supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine, Allegheny Health Network and AHN Saint Vincent continue to prioritize the highest-risk individuals for vaccination when doses become available, including health care professionals and patients who are age 75 and older. At the current time, however, Saint Vincent and AHN have scheduled all of our available COVID vaccine for distribution and we have temporarily disabled our scheduling portal.” AHN Saint Vincent

When more doses of the vaccine are available, the vaccine will be available by appointment only. Saint Vincent asks you to please not call the hospital for vaccine information at this time.

“We understand the public’s concern and frustration about the limited availability of the vaccine and appreciate everyone’s patience as we work hard to distribute the vaccine as quickly and efficiently as possible when we have it to those who need it most.” AHN Saint Vincent

You can find the latest updates at AHN.org.