AHN Saint Vincent expanding ways to schedule COVID-19 vaccines

AHN Saint Vincent is expanding ways to schedule COVID-19 vaccines.

Saint Vincent is offering vaccines to seniors 75 or older. Those interested in scheduling a vaccine appointment or anyone with a question can call “412 doctors” or “814 connect.”

A customer service representative will pick up and get you scheduled… once AHN Saint Vincent has adequate supply to vaccinate.

“We are keeping track of the number of patients and other healthcare workers that are receiving the vaccine so that we have enough for dose 1 and dose 2,” said Dr. Chris Clark, President, AHN Saint Vincent.

AHN Saint Vincent is not currently scheduling more people for vaccines. Patients interested will be notified once more doses become available.