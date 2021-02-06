AHN Saint Vincent holds clinic to get COVID-19 vaccine to seniors in need

Medical officials said that inner city seniors are desperate for the COVID-19 vaccine.

On February 6th, AHN St. Vincent Hospital, with the help of other organizations, held a clinic to get the Pfizer vaccine for those seniors in need.

Today at AHN St. Vincent Hospital, a clinic was held for inner city seniors to have the opportunity to get vaccinated.

The hospital has been keeping track of all doses of vaccinations and today they surpassed over 10,000 since December 17th.

Allegheny Health Network Saint Vincent Hospital joined forces with local community and faith organizations to identify and schedule qualified individuals in need need.

For one person this hits close to home.

“I had a family member pass away from COVID down in Albion and I thought it would be a good idea to see what happens,” John Henderson, Patient.

This is why AHN St. Vincent Hospital partnered with organizations to make this clinic become possible.

“We are offering the vaccine to the highest risk individuals out there. People with advanced age greater than 75 for example or those with chronic medical conditions for sure,” said Chris Clark, President of AHN St. Vincent.

The mayor of Erie said that it is important to give people access to the vaccine who need it.

“This warms my heart to see this today. Many of them might be poor, many of them are older people who need this. They are getting it finally which is the most important thing right now,” said Joe Schember, Mayor of Erie.

“It’s been difficult for people to get access to the vaccine for sure, so it’s a pleasure to see the folks here today. They are so gracious and grateful and we are doing our part to give access to the vaccine,” said Clark.

Now after starting the first steps of getting vaccinated, Henderson said that he is relieved.

“I’m relieved. I know there is a lot of people that still have to go through this. I know there are a lot of unknowns,” said Henderson.

Today is a huge achievement for everyone at AHN St. Vincent Hospital to collectively come together and give the inner city seniors access to the COVID-19 vaccine.

The hospital is planning on holding another clinic that is yet to be determined.