Air traffic at the Erie Airport continues to decline amid COVID-19

Air traffic is continuing to decline, with TSA numbers showing a 93% decline from last year at this time.

Flights continue at the Erie International Airport, however cutbacks are on their way.

Airport Executive Director Derek Martin says that beginning April 2nd, Delta will go down to one flight in and out a day, while American Airlines will be doing something similar through May.

“We are taking the opportunity to do some more work on the airfield with our staff, when we have dry days there’s additional painting, there’s things called over burden where we remove stuff from the shoulders, we work on our fence lines. There’s a lot of things we are going to try to do at this time to keep everybody busy,” said Derek Martin, Executive Director, Erie International Airport.