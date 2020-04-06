Air travel continues to be impacted by COVID-19

The economic impact of people staying home is being felt at airports across the country.

American Airlines has grounded dozens of planes at the Pittsburgh International Airport.

Both American and United have canceled flights in and out of Erie.

Recently released numbers for the first three months of the year show that traffic at the Erie International Airport is off by 11.3% for the quarter.

Those numbers are not as bad as they could have been, because both January and February flight numbers were up before the shutdown began.

The Transportation Safety Administration (TSA) says that on April 4th, only 118,000 passengers were screened nationally.

Compare that to the same date in 2019, when more than 2 million passengers were checked into the system. That’s a 94% decrease year to year.