Air travel percentage drops over Christmas

Christmas air travel took a nose dive.

According to the TSA, roughly 77% less people traveled on Christmas Day when compared to last year.

On Friday, 616,000 people went through airport security in the U.S.

This is in stark contrast to the pandemic’s air travel record just two days prior on Wednesday.

Air travel was expected to take a turn and skyrocket on Sunday as folks head back home after the holidays.

Health officials are concerned the spike in travel will lead to a corresponding uptick in cases of COVID-19, similar to the one after Thanksgiving.