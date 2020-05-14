The Lawrence Park Commissioners announced that all 2020 June and July summer events in Lawrence Park are canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Following recommendations from the Department of Health, the Pennsylvania Parks and Recreation Society and many other organizations, they decided to cancel all summer events including concerts at the gazebo, street dances and 4th of July festivities.

They released the following statement in part:

“With large amounts of people expected at these events, it would be extremely difficult to ensure the guidelines set forth by these authorities be met to not spread the virus. Although these events are a long-standing tradition, the safety of the residents of Lawrence Park, the general public, and the participants in these events must be the priority.”