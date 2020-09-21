All employees at the Crawford County Care Center test negative for COVID-19

One week after 14 employees at the Crawford County Care Center tested positive for COVID-19, there is some positive news to report.

According to the Crawford County Commissioners Office, all 14 staff members have now tested negative.

Those workers will be back on the job later on this week.

The county also reported that tests that have been done on all 122 residents have come back negative, 199 employees have tested negative as well with test results on three workers pending.

The staff will be tested two more times this week.