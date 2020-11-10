All Erie students will continue to learn virtually next week due to rising COVID-19 cases in the county

Erie’s Public Schools has announced that all students will continue to learn remotely next week as the number of COVID-19 cases in the county continue to rise.

Students in the district are learning 100% virtual this week following a decision announced late last week.

Today, the district announced all students will continue to learn remotely Monday, Nov. 16th through Friday, Nov. 20th, including special education students in self-contained classrooms and career and technical education students that had been attending school in-person.

You can find more information at eriesd.org/reopen.