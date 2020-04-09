All Head Start and Pre-K Counts classrooms at Child Development Centers will remain closed through the end of the school year

Child Development Centers, Inc. (CDC) has announced all Head Start and Pre-K Counts classrooms at CDC will remain closed through the end of the current school year.

This comes after Governor Wolf’s announcement today to close school statewide through the end of the current school year.

According to CDC, a determination on the agency’s Department of Human Services-licensed centers in Venango and Crawford counties, including tuition-based preschool, infant-toddler and school-age classrooms, will be made in the coming weeks once more guidance from the state and federal authorities has been issued.

“It is disappointing that these 3-,4- and 5-year old children won’t be able to finish out their

school year alongside their teachers and classmates,” said Rina Irwin, Executive Director, Child Development Centers, Inc. “However, we understand the public health crisis at hand and will continue to follow the lead of industry experts while utilizing online resources to connect our staff to the children and their families. Learning doesn’t just happen in the classroom and we are fully embracing that during these unprecedented times.”

You can find updated information on their website https://www.cdcenters.org/.