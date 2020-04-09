All PA schools are closed through the end of the current school year

Governor Tom Wolf announced today that all schools in the state are closed for the rest of the academic year, which could have a major impact on families.

This announcement came as no surprise to local school districts, as they have a plan in place where students will continue their academic coursework while at home.

When school districts began transitioning to online courses many thought it would be temporary, but now it’s permanent.

So what do local school districts have in place for the new normal?

“Students will continue throughout their quarter four work online in the virtual classrooms that we have set up,” said Darcie Moseley, Superintendent, Millcreek School District.

Online class also comes with its own challenges.

“One challenge is the number of graduates that we have in comparison to other districts with much smaller enrollments, so we will just need to continue our planning which is scheduled to resume,” said Moseley.

The school districts have major changes to face, but all they can do is move forward.

“This changes day by day and hour by hour. I think what we’ve learned in this is that we just need to be flexible and adaptable as things develop,” said Brian Polito, Superintendent, Erie School District.

The Erie City School District will receive $6.8 million from the federal government in response. The district’s plan with the money is to help students who don’t have access to digital devices.

The district also plans to make a way to meet the needs of the students in regards to graduation.

“At this point it’s my intention to involve the students in the process so they have a voice in what this is going to look like,” said Polito.

The Erie School District will begin their mandatory online instruction on April 20th.