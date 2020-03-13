All Virginia schools ordered closed by Gov. Northam after 30 cases of coronavirus in Commonwealth

Millcreek Township officials making a decision late this afternoon to cancel all public programs conducted through the township to cancel until further notice, according to a news release from the township. In an effort to protect the residents and employees of Millcreek Township from the COVID-19 virus, the following proactive changes are being implemented.

Officials report that they are not aware of any COVID-19 cases in the Township or of Erie County, but they are stressing that this only a preventive measure.