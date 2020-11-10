Allegheny College implementing mandatory two-week furlough for college employees

Allegheny College has announced it is implementing a mandatory two-week furlough for college employees as a result of financial impacts because of the pandemic.

“Allegheny College has made the difficult decision to implement a mandatory two-week furlough program for College employees, a direct result of the continued financial impact the global pandemic has had on the College’s revenues and expenses. Employees are required to take their furlough between December 14, 2020 and June 30, 2021. Unfortunately, we have come to a determination that such temporary furloughs are an important step in our work to keep the College strong into the future.

This is a painful decision to have to undertake, and we understand the effects this will have on our employees, their families, and our campus community. To ease the impact to the extent possible, the College is allowing each employee the flexibility to plan their furlough periods at their discretion during the designated furlough timeframe from December 14, 2020 and June 30, 2021, subject to approval by their immediate supervisor. The two-week furlough may be taken as individual weeks (twice) or two weeks consecutively.

Given the national rise in virus cases, considerable uncertainty remains around the long-term impact the pandemic will have on colleges and universities nationwide. We have done everything we could to avoid having to make this type of difficult decision and will continue to work to ensure the high quality educational experience that our students count on.”

President Hilary Link