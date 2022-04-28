The local fight against COVID-19 isn’t over just yet.

According to the Allegheny College website, 48 students tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, which brings the total number of students in insolation to 109.

Because of the outbreak, the Meadville-based school is reinstating its indoor masking policy. The college says those in quarantine that do not choose to go home are being housed at local hotels and Ravine Hall.

One employee also tested positive Wednesday, bringing the total number of employees at the college that are positive to 5. The college says they are all “resting at home.”

A statement released by the college reads:

“Like many colleges and universities in the U.S., Allegheny College has experienced an increase in COVID-19 cases as we approach the end of the spring semester. The vast majority of our campus community has been vaccinated, and we are relieved those in isolation are resting comfortably with minimal symptoms. Throughout the current academic year, the College’s COVID-19 infection rate has remained well below the state and national average, thanks to the vigilance of our students, faculty and staff and the expertise of our Allegheny College Health Agency. To limit the spread of COVID-19, we are continuing to test the entire campus community every two weeks and have a robust contact tracing system to identify potential cases quickly. In addition, we are recommending that campus community members mask in public spaces while also requiring visitors to campus and spectators at public events to mask indoors. We look forward to a successful conclusion of the academic year as we work to keep the campus community as safe and healthy as possible.”

According to the college, contract tracing shows covid is spreading between friend groups, not in the classrooms.