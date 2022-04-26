According to the school’s website, Allegheny College in Meadville, PA is reporting an outbreak in COVID-19 cases.

On April 26, the school reported that 29 students tested positive for COVID-19. This brings the school’s total to 55 students who are currently in isolation.

Allegheny is reporting that this spread seems to be between friend groups. The school is recommending that students and faculty continue to practice safe measures including masks that will be available through the Wise Center.

All students and faculty who have tested positive are currently in isolation and have reported minimum symptoms.

Allegheny is also reporting changes in their COVID-19 policy. You can find these changes and more information concerning this COVID-19 outbreak on their website.