Allegheny Health Network approves industrial grade masks for staff members

Allegheny Health Network approved industrial grade masks for some staff members which can be sanitized and used again.

The mask is an “Advantage 200 Respirator” from the MSA Company.

Normally this mask is not used for medical applications but it filters out nearly 100% of the airborne particles.

This mask can also be used repeatedly which is an advantage over the disposable N-95 masks.

Allegheny Health Network is the first health network in the country to use the masks.

The plan will be to place the masks and a disinfectant machine in every hospital in the AHN system including Saint Vincent Hospital.