Allegheny Health Network Expands Access to Drive-Up Collection Sites for COVID-19 Testing

Patients of both AHN and non-AHN providers can now be tested at seven community testing locations, however a physician’s order is still required.

Allegheny Health Network (AHN) officials today announced they have expanded the availability of drive-up testing for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) to patients of non-AHN affiliated health care providers.

All patients, however, will continue to need a physician’s order to be tested at the AHN sites.

AHN began offering quick and convenient drive-up COVID-19 testing in March, and now provides the service in seven western Pennsylvania locations.

With a continued need for testing, and an adequate availability of supplies, AHN officials decided to open the testing to a wider range of patients.

“At AHN, drive-up testing for COVID-19 is part of our comprehensive plan to protect our patients, their families, and our caregivers from the risk of exposure to infectious disease, and to mitigate the potential spread of COVID-19 in our community. We are very pleased to now make this testing available to a greater number of people, and to offer it in seven locations chosen for patient convenience,” said Dr. Thomas Walsh, MD, Infectious Disease Specialist and Medical Director of AHN’s antimicrobial stewardship program.

Drive-through testing is available at the following locations:

AHN Wexford Health + Wellness Pavilion, 12311 Perry Highway, Wexford PA 15090

AHN Bethel Park Health + Wellness Pavilion, 990 Higbee Dr., Bethel Park PA 15102

4220 William Penn Highway, Monroeville PA , 15146

AHN West Side Health + Wellness Pavilion, 4247 Ridge Road, Erie PA 16506

AHN Braddock Urgent Care, 501 Braddock Ave., Braddock 15104

The former Divine Providence/Kindred Hospital, 1004 Arch St., Pittsburgh PA 15212

Heights Plaza Shopping Center, 1828 Union Ave., Natrona Heights, PA 15065

The hours of operation vary for each testing center site and can be found here.

Only patients who have been evaluated by a health care provider for COVID-19 symptoms and who have a valid prescription order from their clinicians may be tested at the drive-up collection sites at this time.

On-demand or walk-up testing is not available.

To obtain a test order, the network is encouraging patients – especially those with COVID-19 or flu-like symptoms, such as fever, cough, and shortness of breath – to utilize AHN’s various online or phone hotline options, in order to minimize exposure to others.

Patients can call the AHN 24/7 Nurse phone line (412-Nurse4U) to discuss symptoms with a nurse, or schedule a video visit or an e-visit through MyChart to discuss their concerns with a clinician.

After the COVID-19 test is ordered, patients will be contacted directly by AHN to set up a collection appointment.

At the drive-up locations, on-site signage will direct patients to the secure collection area, where a check-in agent will verbally verify the patient’s identity.

If there is more than one person in the vehicle, each person will need a valid prescription order to be tested.

Those who have been directed to the drive-through locations should be aware of the following: