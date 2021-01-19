Allegheny Health Network expands eligibility for COVID-19 vaccination

Allegheny Health Network has provided more than 32,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to both employed and non-affiliated health care professionals and EMS providers throughout Western Pennsylvania since mid-December.

Starting January 19th, AHN will begin expanding vaccine eligibility to patients 75 and older who have had a cancer treatment in the past year.

With the success of the network’s phase 1A vaccine distribution to date, AHN is very pleased to begin further expanding the reach of its vaccination efforts. In this next phase of vaccine distribution, eligible patients will be contacted directly by their provider for scheduling.

Patients are also encouraged to sign up for an AHN MyChart account if they have not already done so. Through MyChart, AHN will electronically alert patients when they are eligible to receive the vaccine.

At that time, patients will be able to make an appointment via MyChart to receive the vaccine at an AHN clinic.

“We greatly appreciate everyone’s patience with our dedicated caregivers and others across the community who are working hard to vaccinate as many people as we can as quickly as possible over the coming days and weeks. As supplies of the vaccine allow, we will subsequently make it available to additional vulnerable populations age 75 and older, including out of network patients, before moving on to other groups. Accepting the vaccine when it becomes available is the most important thing everyone can do to help protect themselves and their loved ones from COVID-19, and to help bring an end to the pandemic,” said Imran Qadeer, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Allegheny General Hospital.

To learn more about MyChart and to sign up for an account, visit www.ahn.org/mychart.

For more information regarding vaccination at AHN, visit www.ahn.org/coronavirus/vaccine.