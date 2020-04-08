Allegheny Health Network introduces new process to address shortage of masks

Allegheny Health Network is introducing a new process to address the shortage of masks.

AHN is sterilizing masks for reuse within nine of its hospitals. The process is CDC approved and allows the hospitals to sterilize thousands of masks each day.

Masks will be collected once a day at the hospitals and inspected for any tears, elastic damage or strains.

The sterilization process looks to eliminate the amount of masks used daily while keeping health care officials and patients safe.

“First and foremost it’s a piece of mind. It’s allowing our staff, our nurses, our physicians to know that we’ve got the supplies that they need long term so we can keep taking care of our patients while taking care of ourselves,” said Brenda Squires, Nurse Manager of Central Processing at Saint Vincent Hospital.

The N-95 masks can be recycled and sterilized twice before being discarded.