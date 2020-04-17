Allegheny Health Network Saint Vincent to use reusable masks

The Allegheny Health Network that includes Saint Vincent Hospital has approved industrial grade masks for some staff members that can be re-sanitized and used again.

The mask is an “Advantage 200 respirator” from the MSA company. It is normally not used in medical applications, but it filters out nearly 100% of airborne particles. This mask can be used repeatedly, which is an advantage over the disposable N-95 masks.

Allegheny Health Network is the first health network in the country to use the masks. The plan will be to place the masks and a disinfectant machine in every hospital in the AHN system, including Saint Vincent.