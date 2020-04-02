Allegheny Health Network Saint Vincent taking necessary precautions for COVID-19

Allegheny Health Network Saint Vincent is continuing to take necessary precautions for COVID-19. Tents at the West Ridge Road site will be de-fogged tonight.

Mammoth Restoration will be on site disinfecting the tents to ensure your safety if you’re going to be tested.

The process is to ensure your health and safety is intensive. Mammoth Restoration will have a team of employees on site that will be properly geared in personal protective equipment prior to entering inside the tents.

The company uses a hand held fogging system that coats the area with a fine mist. The de-fogging system is used on a ultra low and statically charged power. The interesting part about the disinfectant is that it is plant based. It’s a botanical disinfectant, which means there are no harsh chemicals.

The sanitation is done twice a week and it takes about 15 to 20 minutes to dry and disinfect. Mammoth Restoration will be spraying everything on the tent to be sure that everything is disinfected before you drive up for a quick test.

The Allegheny Health Network facility is open seven days a week from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. If you come to the site, it’s important to remember that you’ll need permission from a health care provider prior to getting tested. Once you are tested, it’s important to remember that you must immediately head home to self-quarantine