Allegheny Health Network is requiring surgical-type N95 or KN95 face masks within all facilities.

This applies to all patients, visitors, and care teams.

They say that these masks provide the best protection against COVID-19 and its variants.

The decision was made following CDC guidance.

If you are unable to find one of these masks, they will provide you with one.