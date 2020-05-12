Ambassador Banquet and Conference Center hosts meal giveaway

Due to the stay at home order that shut down much of the economy for over a month, some local families are struggling to put food on the table.

Long lines at a free meal giveaway were a visual reminder of that fact. We spoke to members of the community receiving those meals.

Many members of the community are struggling to receive unemployment. Free meals are helping them get through the week.

“I don’t have a job right now. You know I am a waitress and I used to work for Mr. Scott company so I am a former employee and I love this company,” said Mirtha Lopez, Erie County Resident.

Lopez said that even though she’s unemployed, she is giving these meals to friends of hers who don’t have access to transportation.

“I’m going to donate that because the people that I know don’t have a car. They don’t have the chance to drive all this way,” said Lopez.

Another family in the line to receive food said that they appreciate the help.

“I think it’s very nice that he’s taking his time that he could be doing stuff for himself and helping everybody else out,” said Tory Laney, Erie County Resident.

Laney’s mother who is a nurse explained what the meals mean to her.

“I’m still working, but I have seven kids so it’s nice that he does these things and that we’re able to participate in it and get the kids the extra stuff,” said Wendi Arlington, Erie County Resident.

Another mother said that after being laid off and still waiting for employment, these meals help feed her family of four.

“I have a family of four and I got laid off and I really appreciate this a lot. This helps my family a lot,” said Teresa Sadlier, Erie County Resident.

Sadlier added that she doesn’t know when she will be able to go back to work since she works in customer service at a local deli.

Many members of the community are unsure of when they will be able to go back to work as many businesses can not reopen until the green phase.

They type of giving back is temporarily sustaining families.