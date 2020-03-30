ANNA Shelter continues adoptions while practicing social distancing

The ANNA Shelter wants the public to know that despite the State and County Stay at Home Orders, their adoption program is still going strong.

Executive Director Ruth Thompson saying last week more than 30 dogs and cats were adopted.

Thompson said those wishing to adopt can look on the shelter’s Facebook page, then schedule a meet and greet at the shelter following CDC guidelines.

“Instead of closing off the world they are kind of opening up their hearts to these guys being in there, they’d way rather be at your house. They would way rather be at a home environment and there is no reason for them not to be,” said Ruth Thompson, Executive Director of the ANNA Shelter.

The ANNA Shelter is scheduling appointments every 30 minutes to an hour to keep people socially distant.