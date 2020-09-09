Annual September 11th memorial held in Erie canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

The annual memorial for September 11th held in Erie each year at the Blasco Library is the latest event to be canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organizer Chet Alex told us that concern over the virus led to the difficult decision not to gather this year.

The ceremony remembers those who were lost in the tragedy that took place on September 11th.

The ceremony has been held at the site of the Erie memorial which features a steel beam recovered from the Twin Towers.

Alex told us that work is already underway to make sure that the memorial makes a strong return in 2021.