Another COVID-19 stimulus check could soon be in the hands of millions of Americans.

This comes as congressional leaders agree on a 900 billion dollar relief bill.

Here is more on how both local business owners and residents are reacting and planning on using this funding.

If passed, this would be the first major relief package for Americans since March. For the past nine months, residents across Erie County said that hardships continue to pile up and this money could help alleviate some ongoing bills.

After nine months of negotiations, another stimulus check could soon aid to millions of people.

“The financial devastation of this pandemic is getting worse every day. People are struggling to put food on the table, pay their rent and heating bills,” said Kathy Dahlkemper, Erie County Executive.

Congressional leaders on Sunday agreed to a 900 billion dollar COVID-19 relief bill which could provide $600 to most Americans.

The bill will also include more than 280 billion dollars for Paycheck Protection Program loans for small businesses.

Business owners believe that this second round of funding could help alleviate financial hardships from the Summer months.

“The Summer months have been a bit of a damper of course. It’s not all of my business, but it’s a good portion. We don’t know what’s going to happen next year,” said Scottie Freeman, Owner of Hippie and Hound Vape.

The full $600 will apply to individuals making less than $75,000 per year, plus $600 per child that is dependent.

For some families every little bit of this counts.

“It’s been tough for a lot of families with everything going on. Not only is it jobless, there’s an added cost, masks and sanitizer,” said Michael Harrell, Millcreek Resident.

Unemployed workers could also receive 11 weeks of jobless benefits and $300 weekly in aid payments.

The payments could start going out a week after the new aid bill is signed.