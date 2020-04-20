Anti-shutdown protesters show up in big numbers at the state capitol

File-This feb. 5, 2019, file photo shows the dome of the Pennsylvania Capitol in Harrisburg, Pa. A bill that would have prohibited abortions because of a prenatal diagnosis of Down syndrome was vetoed Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, by Pennsylvania’s Democratic governor. One day after it passed the Republican-controlled Legislature, Gov. Tom Wolf made good on a promise and rejected the legislation. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Anti-shutdown protesters show up in big numbers demanding an end to Governor Wolf’s state-wide shutdown.

Many protesters can be seen in front of the State Capitol building with pro-Tump banners in various forms.

The protest is led by ReOpen PA, End The Lockdown PA and Pennsylvanians Against Excessive Quarantine.

They issued out a statement last week calling on supporters to take to the streets to protest against what they believe is “tyranny.”

Here is the full statement:

“Government mandating sick people to stay home is called quarantine. However, the government mandating healthy citizens to stay home, forcing businesses and churches to close is called tyranny.,” says Pennsylvanians Against Excessive Quarantine. “Business owners are being

forced to layoff employees while the unemployment system is failing those laid off as the economy free falls.

This is a recipe for disaster with many in our society helpless. We cannot stand by and watch our neighbors suffer while the government considers prolonging these painful conditions. The economy should be reopened on May 1 for healthy citizens continuing enhanced sanitation habits to prevent any virus from spreading. Those with compromised immune systems should not have to re-enter the economy or workforce if they do not feel comfortable.

We will have endured nearly seven weeks of lockdown when May 1 arrives. It is not sustainable to continue this lockdown as the economic and societal consequences will be irreversible. Opioid deaths increase 3.6% for every 1% unemployment rises, as child abuse and domestic violence have spiked along with mental health ailments. It is time to roll back these restrictions on May 1.

Protests are beginning to emerge across the country as concerned citizens strive to return the economy to normal. These protests have been peaceful as will this event. We invite the media to cover our protest at the State Capitol Building.”

ReOpen Pa, End The Lockdown PA and Pennsylvania Against Excessive Quarantine are organizations formed in the last 5 days with members exceeding 10,000. These groups are not affiliated with any political party, political action group, or any other organization.